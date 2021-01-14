FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

YELP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -184.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

