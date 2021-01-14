FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

