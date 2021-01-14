FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increased by Analyst

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

NYSE BX opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.