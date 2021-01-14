FY2020 EPS Estimates for RPT Realty Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

NYSE RPT opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

