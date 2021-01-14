FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chiasma, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chiasma in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $230.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter valued at $430,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chiasma by 44.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 221,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.