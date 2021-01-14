FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TripAdvisor, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for TripAdvisor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.