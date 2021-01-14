FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Glanbia plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLAPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.43. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

