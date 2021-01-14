FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.79. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,331.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,395.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,357.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,259.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

