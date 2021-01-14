FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,269,049 shares of company stock worth $85,167,118.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.