Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.87. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 57,354 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

