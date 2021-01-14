Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Futu stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 224,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 1.78. Futu has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

