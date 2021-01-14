Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.81

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 57105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,090,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

