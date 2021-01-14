Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0638 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Function X has a market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $95,187.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.37 or 1.00003715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,625,635 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

