Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0638 on Top Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Function X has a market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $95,187.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.37 or 1.00003715 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016675 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013270 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042987 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.