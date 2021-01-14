Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 566 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

