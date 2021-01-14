Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 27,078 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 207,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

