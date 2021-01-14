Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 149,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,978. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

