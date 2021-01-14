Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.33.

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $306.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,135. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

