Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.55. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

