Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $897,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,072,000 after buying an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 633,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

AMGN traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.57. 95,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

