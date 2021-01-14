Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,933 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $84.38. 28,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

