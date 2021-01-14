Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

