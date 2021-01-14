Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FJTNY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

