Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.15. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

