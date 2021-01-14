Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.14 ($50.75).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €37.50 ($44.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.15. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.