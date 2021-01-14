Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

