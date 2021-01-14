Fruth Investment Management Sells 350 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.