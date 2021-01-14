Fruth Investment Management Invests $256,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.