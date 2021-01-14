Fruth Investment Management Invests $203,000 in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

