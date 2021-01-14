Fruth Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.84 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

