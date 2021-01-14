Frontier Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.70 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00228576 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,565.94 or 0.82737276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

