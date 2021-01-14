Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,440.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,440 ($44.94) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($42.59), with a volume of 188010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,375 ($44.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,887.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,444.67.

Get Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.