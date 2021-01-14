frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.81

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in frontdoor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 12.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

