Friendz (FDZ) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $994,784.23 and approximately $53,725.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,589,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

