Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $652,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

