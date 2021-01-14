Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in December

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

FRHHF stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Freshii has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

