Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.