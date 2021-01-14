FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 340,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 968,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FreightCar America by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

