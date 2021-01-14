Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Down 64.5% in December

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNR traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. Freestone Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

