Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Down 64.5% in December

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNR traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. Freestone Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Freestone Resources
