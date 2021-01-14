Franklin Resources, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

