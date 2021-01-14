Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 million, a PE ratio of -36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

