Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

