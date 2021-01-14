Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,648 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

