Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

