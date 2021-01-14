Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 63,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

