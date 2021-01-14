Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $171.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.51.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.