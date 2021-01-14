Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FOJCY opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

