Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CFO Sells $1,800,400.00 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

