Folder Protocol Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $579,987.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00239434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

