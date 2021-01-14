Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of FLUIF remained flat at $$25.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUIF. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

