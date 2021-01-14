Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.57

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

