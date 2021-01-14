Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.26.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.63. 7,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Five Below by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Five Below by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Five Below by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

